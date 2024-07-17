UGC, Education Ministry to develop 22,000 books in Indian languages

On Tuesday, July 16, the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) launched a project that in the next five years, they will be developing 22,000 books in Indian languages in the next five years.

Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education launched ASMITA (Augmenting Study Materials in Indian Languages through Translation and Academic Writing), the project, stated a report by PTI.

A high-powered committee under the ministry, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, and UGC together to promote Indian languages in education.

"Launch of three landmark initiatives -- ASMITA, Bahubhasha Shabdkosh and Real-time Translation Architecture, will give momentum to imparting learning in Bharatiya Bhashas, empowering learners in their academic pursuits and preserving and promoting India's language traditions," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on social media platform, X.

"These initiatives in line with the NEP will help create a comprehensive pool of academic resources in 22 scheduled languages, bridge linguistic divide, foster social cohesion and unity and also transform our youth into socially-responsible global citizens," he added.

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, also had thoughts to share.

"The goal is to produce 1,000 books in 22 languages within five years, resulting in 22,000 books in Bharatiya bhasha," Kumar said.

"The UGC has also created a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the book-writing process in each assigned language. The SOP includes the identification of nodal officers, authors, allocation of title, subject and programme, writing and editing, submission of the manuscript, review and plagiarism check, finalisation, designing, proof-reading and e-publication," Kumar said.

A single-point reference for all the words in all Indian languages and their meanings, Bahubhasha Shabdakosh, was also launched.