Puja Khedar's IAS training on hold. LBSNNA summons her for further action

In the latest we hear about the IAS officer Puja Khedar's situation, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie has put a hold on her district training programme and called her immediately for "further necessary action".

In a letter issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre dated today, Tuesday, July 16, he said, "As per D.O.letter No.DD(SN)/PA-2024 of Deputy Director & In-Charge Establishment, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, dated 16.07.2024, it is informed that LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action. Therefore, you are hereby relieved from District Training Programme of State Government of Maharashtra. The letter from the Academy is attached herewith."



"You are instructed to join the Academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July, 2024 under any circumstances," it further added.

To recall, Puja was allegedly accused of misusing her power, submitting fake disability certificates and OBC (other backward class) documents to become an IAS officer. Ever since this news went viral on social media, the accuracy of the toughest exam and the politics involved in the system were questioned.

Notably, to become an officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), one has to appear for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) examinations.

This incident has exposed the other officers who allegedly became officers in similar and allegedly dubious ways.