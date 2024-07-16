Hyderabad: POCSO case filed against dancer teacher from private int'l school

A dance teacher in a private international school at Boduppal, near Hyderabad, Telangana, allegedly sexually abused a minor girl in his class.

The girl's family reached the school on Monday, July 15, and confronted the teacher. Enraged by the incident, the family confronted the administration and also beat up the teacher, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Upon information, the Medipally police registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is under progress, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

More POCSO news from the state of Telangana

On July 11, a report from the City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB) of the Rachakonda police had informed that over 222 cases of POCSO were within the Rachakonda commissionerate limits. This is data from the last six months of this year. Among the 222 POCSO cases, 130 of them were chargesheeted, stated a report in Deccan Chronicle.

The data also informed that out of the cases chargesheeted last year, only 32 accused were convicted. These 32 cases mentioned were from the year 2023 but, these accused were convicted in the year 2024, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle.