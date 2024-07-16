DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar: Student leaders & their swearing-in ceremony

Today, Tuesday, July 16, on this epoch-making day, the new cabinet took charge as the School Leader Payel Panda and Assistant School Leader Master Pragyan Raj Rout and 16 other leaders of the new cabinet were vested with vibrant spirit at DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, stated a press release from the school.

The Chairman of School Managing Committee Santosh Upadhyay rendered the welcome address and motivated the students to acquire outstanding qualities of self-learning and self-discipline.

It was indeed a remarkable moment for the institute as alumnus and highly accomplished Army Officer Colonel Satyabrata Swain enhanced the occasion with his presence and addressed the students with his inspiring words.