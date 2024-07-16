DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar: Student leaders & their swearing-in ceremony

Today, Tuesday, July 16, on this epoch-making day, the new cabinet took charge as the School Leader Payel Panda and Assistant School Leader Master Pragyan Raj Rout and 16 other leaders of the new cabinet were vested with vibrant spirit at DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, stated a press release from the school.
The Chairman of School Managing Committee Santosh Upadhyay rendered the welcome address and motivated the students to acquire outstanding qualities of self-learning and self-discipline.
It was indeed a remarkable moment for the institute as alumnus and highly accomplished Army Officer Colonel Satyabrata Swain enhanced the occasion with his presence and addressed the students with his inspiring words.
“Face all the challenges and overcome them to reach the pinnacle of success. By diligent labour and sincere attitude one can achieve any success,” he said.
The chief guest also appreciated the school discipline and exuberance of the celebration.
All the outgoing leaders of the school cabinet were accoladed and acknowledged for their relentless endeavour throughout the last academic session.
PrincipalIpsita Das congratulated the leaders of the new cabinet and expressed her gratitude to the outgoing cabinet. At the end, the house coordinator Rakhi Mishra expressed her overwhelming thankfulness to all.