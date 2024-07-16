AI Appreciation Day: MBA in the age of AI — How the scope of management education continues to expand

A

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, management education has taken a significant height in many aspects that are termed fruitful for the industry.

Over 40% of higher education institutions globally use AI in their programmes according to a survey by IBM Institute for Business Value. Integration of AI with management education can revolutionise data analysis and interpretation.

With modern analytics, machine learning (ML), and innovative strategy, students can gain deeper insights from vast datasets and improve strategic decision-making skills. It can help students to analyse market trends, customer behaviours, and financial data more accurately and quickly than traditional methods.

AI-driven like virtual assistants, chatbots, and collaborative platforms enhance an easy and interesting learning method for students, leading to a more streamlined educational experience.