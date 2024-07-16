After a rat, it's time for a cat to have food at JNTUH hostel!

For the past few days, JNTUH has been in the headlines for unhygienic food and improper maintenance. While today's incident of a cat eating food from vessels is allegedly from the Kukatpally campus, recently, a live rat was trying to escape from a vessel of chutney, which was supposed to be served to the students of the hostel in Sultanapur.

Sultanapur campus

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana's raid at the Sultanapur University campus on June 29 revealed fungus-infested vegetables, an unhygienic kitchen, a wash area and a dining area.

With regards to the Sultanapur incident, District Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed his outrage and warned against jeopardising students’ lives and instructed District Additional Collector Madhuri and Andole RDOs to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Notably, this is not the first time the students of the university have raised concerns about the matter. However, their demands of providing basic amenities seem to be sidelined.