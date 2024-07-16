After a rat, it's time for a cat to have food at JNTUH hostel!
It has not been even ten days since a rat was found swimming in a vessel of chutney, today, a cat was spotted having food at a hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). A video of the same went viral and caught the eyes of the former minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao as well.
Taking it to on X (formerly Twitter) the former minister from the BRS party said, "JNTU has gone to Cats & Rats"
For the past few days, JNTUH has been in the headlines for unhygienic food and improper maintenance. While today's incident of a cat eating food from vessels is allegedly from the Kukatpally campus, recently, a live rat was trying to escape from a vessel of chutney, which was supposed to be served to the students of the hostel in Sultanapur.
Sultanapur campus
The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana's raid at the Sultanapur University campus on June 29 revealed fungus-infested vegetables, an unhygienic kitchen, a wash area and a dining area.
With regards to the Sultanapur incident, District Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed his outrage and warned against jeopardising students’ lives and instructed District Additional Collector Madhuri and Andole RDOs to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.
Notably, this is not the first time the students of the university have raised concerns about the matter. However, their demands of providing basic amenities seem to be sidelined.