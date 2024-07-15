Assam's Education Department appoints youngsters to various posts

Today, Monday, July 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 41 youths and claimed that his government has given jobs to 97,495 people in the last three years. He ceremonially handed over the Education Department's job letters to them, and they were appointed to posts ranging from Grade IV to college teachers in various educational institutions, PTI reported.

Addressing the recruits, the CM said, "With these appointments, we have given jobs to 97,495 since we took charge three years ago. We hope to give around 1.5 lakh jobs by the end of our tenure."

Additionally, Sarma said his government would fulfil the election promise of giving one lakh jobs within his government's tenure.

The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during the 2021 assembly poll campaign but later, modified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.

"Out of the 41 new recruits, none are from outside. All of them are purely Assamese youths. Those who criticise us that we are recruiting people from outside can check the DNA of the new employees," the chief minister said. Further, he also claimed that with the youngsters being recruited transparently, students are now opting for higher studies and dropout rates are going down, PTI reported.