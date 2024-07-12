What is Assam’s Jal Doot programme? Why will it be followed across all CBSE schools?

Assam government's Jal Doot programme, which recognises students' role in water conservation and will be followed in all schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today, Friday, July 12.

Posting a CBSE circular in this regard on social media platform X, Sarma said: "Another novel #Assampolicy initiative gets more eyeballs and followers!"

"CBSE has directed all its schools to implement 'Jal Doot', a brainchild of the Assam Govt. This practical programme weaves students into community efforts for water conservation”, he posted.

The Jal Doot programme, under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign of the Central government, focuses on rainwater harvesting, water conservation, intensive afforestation and other allied activities, reported PTI.

The programme aims to engage students in community efforts for water conservation.

"This nationwide movement could significantly bolster India's efforts towards sustainable water use, environmental conservation, climate resilience and involving young minds in Jan Andolan for fresh ideas and youthful energy," the CBSE circular said.

JJM-Assam had pioneered the initiative under which students of Classes VIII to XII are made ‘student champions', who provide an assessment of piped water supply schemes in their locality, among other activities like water conservation, officials said.