Manusmriti will not be taught at DU: VC Yogesh Singh

Amid backlash from the public over the alleged introduction of Manusmriti in its LLB course, Delhi University has clarified that the proposal has been rejected by its academic council and "nothing like this will be taught at the university".

To recall, the central university was slated to review a proposal by the Faculty of Law to teach Manusmriti to LLB students in an academic council meeting today, Friday, July 12.

However, the suggestion received opposition from a section of Delhi University’s teachers who said that it is “adverse to the progress and education of women and marginalised communities in India.”

Now, following the meeting, Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Chancellor has clarified that the proposal has been rejected by the varsity.

In this regard, a video was posted by the University’s official X profile today, June 12, at around 2.45 pm.

“Delhi University received a proposal from the Faculty of Law, in which changes were made in Jurisprudence — one of the courses. They gave two suggestive texts for Medhatithi's Concept of State and Law-Manusmriti with Manubhashi & second one was Commentary of Manusmriti,” the VC said in the video.

“These two texts and amendments they made were rejected by Delhi University, nothing like this will be taught at Delhi University,” he added further.