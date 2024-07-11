VIRAL: Huge rush of candidates for job opening in Gujarat causes railing to break

The rush then led to the hotel's railing breaking. It is yet to be known if any of the job candidates were injured during this incident.

The viral video has raised fresh concerns regarding the lack of sufficient job opportunities and unemployment among the youth in India.

Ironically, Gujarat recorded the lowest unemployment rate among states last year, in the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report of the Union government for the period July to September 2023.

It is also important to note that a total of 2.38 lakh educated people in Gujarat are unemployed and have registered themselves for employment with various departments, according to government data.

According to the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent think tank, the unemployment rate in India stood at 9.2 per cent in June 2024, a sharp increase from 7 per cent in May 2024.