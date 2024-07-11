Rajasthan gov't to provide max job opportunities to youths: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, today, Thursday, July 11, that the state government will provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth in all sectors, including public and private.

He said the government is working to fulfil every dream and aspiration of the youths, reported PTI.

“The youths are the future of the country and Rajasthan will write a new chapter of progress with their energy and enthusiasm,” he added.

Sharma was addressing the gratitude meeting of the youth for the announcements made in the revised budget 2024-25 at the chief minister's residence today, Thursday, July 11.

He said one lakh jobs have been announced for the youth this year in the budget.

The chief minister said there is “no dearth of talent among the youth in the rural areas but the need is to bring that talent to the fore”.

He said during the previous government, the dreams of the youth were shattered and cases like paper leaks had caused a big blow to them.

He said recently the state government had organised a state-level programme and provided appointment letters to a large number of youngsters.

He added that the government will soon organise the Rajasthan Investment Summit, in which, big industrialists from the country and abroad will participate.

Through the summit, investment in the state will increase and new employment opportunities will also be created.

He assured the youth that in the coming time, employment and self-employment opportunities will be given to the youth in every field, PTI further added.