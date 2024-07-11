Jammu: ED arrests another accused in 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) nabbed another accused in the 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak and secured five-day custody of him from a special court in Jammu, as per a report by PTI.

This development comes nearly three weeks after the ED arrested the alleged mastermind in the paper leak case, 43-year-old Haryana native Yatin Yadav, on June 24.

Now, Anil Kumar, a 31-year-old resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday, July 10, under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu this morning, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022, but the selected list of 1,200 candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 finance account assistants was cancelled by the administration in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was handed over the case, had filed a charge sheet against 33 accused, including King-pin Yatin Yadav, on November 12, 2022, added PTI.

The ED case stems from the CBI FIR.