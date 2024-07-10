'Route thala': Video of Pachaiyappa's students climbing atop MTC bus, creating ruckus goes viral

A group of Pachaiyappa's College students created a ruckus on an Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus by climbing on top of it to prove who was the route 'thala' along the Broadway-Poonamallee route on July 5.

A police source said that they are conducting inquiries and an FIR is yet to be registered, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In the video, the youth can be seen climbing atop the bus and sitting there.

A few of them were seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road causing disturbance to the public.

A few others were climbing on the college gate and trying to get inside.

The police officials had informed that this untoward incident had happened within the police limits of Arumbakkam and TP Chatram. While most of them ran away in fear after spotting the police approaching, others were caught by the police, who gave them a warning and let them go, as per a report by DT Next.

A police source said that the incident took place on July 5 and the video was uploaded on social media recently. It then went viral.

The police are conducting an inquiry and a case is yet to be registered.