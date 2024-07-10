Maharashtra Medical Education Minister urged to consider state quota for FMGs in PG courses

Seeking state quota, the letter read, "We would like to further request the implementation of a state quota for FMGs in PG courses in Maharashtra. This initiative would provide opportunities for domicile FMGs to pursue PG education, enabling them to serve the people of Maharashtra effectively."

"Such a step would not only contribute to the healthcare sector but also align with the efforts of the Government of Maharashtra in enhancing medical education and healthcare services," it said, referring to states such as Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh allocating PG seats according to merit and domicile to FMGs.

Seeking continuous support, the wing said, "We look forward to a positive response and remain grateful for your efforts in advancing medical education in Maharashtra."

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) are Indian citizens who travel abroad to pursue MBBS. If they wish to come back to practice in India and register with the National Medical Commission (NMC), this internship is essential.