Affordable medical education abroad: Top countries and application tips

Pursuing a medical degree can be an expensive endeavour, but several countries abroad offer quality medical education at a fraction of the cost compared to others.

Below are outlined some of the most affordable countries for medical education and provide essential tips on how to apply for these programmes.

So, with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities tainting every exam conducted by the Centre or related bodies, students are surely looking to pursue medical education abroad. Not to forget the inflated ranks and sky-high cut-offs. Hence, this list actually might come in handy.