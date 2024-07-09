Telangana: Father-son duo qualify for TSPSC Group-1 prelims exam

A 53-year-old high school English teacher from Khammam and his 25-year-old son both emerged successful in the highly competitive Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination, whose results were out on Sunday, July 7. Dasari Ravikiran (53) and Michael Emmanuel (25) will now write the Group-1 Mains exam, to be conducted in November this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Ravikiran works as a school assistant (English) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Jastipalli Mucherla village of Kamepalli mandal in Khammam. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ravikiran said that he prepared for the exam not only to qualify but also to motivate his son, daughter Deepti and the scores of his students.

Though he wanted to become a Group-1 officer when younger, he could not succeed and became a teacher around 25 years ago. If successful in the Mains too, Ravikiran said he is ready to join service as a revenue divisional officer (RDO).

Khammam teacher Dasari Ravikiran, his son Michael Emmanuel and daughter Deepti prepared for the TGPSC Group-1 exam. The father and son have now qualified for Group-1 Mains. Khammam teacher Ravikiran told The New Indian Express that his daughter Deepti, who is a graduate, too attended the Group-1 Prelims but could not qualify for the Mains.

Interestingly, both father and son had also qualified in the Group-1 preliminary exam conducted when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party was in power. The examination, however, was cancelled subsequently. Like lakhs of others, the father and the son took the exam again and qualified for the Mains.