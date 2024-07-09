NEET UG row forcing you to pursue medical education abroad? Keep these points in mind

Pursuing medical education abroad mandates that one must keep the following points in mind, as highlighted by Vandana Mahajan, Founder and Director, Futures Abroad
Vandana Mahajan, Founder and Director, Futures Abroad
Vandana Mahajan, Founder and Director, Futures Abroad

With so many irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate - (NEET-UG) being reported, from paper leaks to mismanagement, no wonder more and more students are looking to pursue their medical education abroad.

Vandana Mahajan, Founder and Director, Futures Abroad, highlights a few points to keep in mind if you are thinking about pursuing a medical education abroad.

1. Research thoroughly

Investigate various universities and their medical programmes. Pay attention to accreditation, curriculum, and global recognition. Also, look up faculty members from the department you are interested in

2. Meet language requirements

Ensure you meet the language requirements of the country or university. This might involve taking language proficiency tests. Language is essential for communication hence, its mastery is important

3. Prepare financially

Plan your finances, including tuition, living expenses, health insurance, and travel costs. Look for scholarships and financial aid options. This planning should be done well in advance.

4. Gather necessary documents

Collect all required documents such as academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, proof of language proficiency, and a valid passport.

5. Understand visa procedures

Research the student visa application process for your chosen country and start the application early to avoid delays.

6. Connect with current students

Reach out to current international students or alumni from the universities you are interested in. They can provide valuable insights and advice.

7. Stay organised

Keep track of application deadlines, required documents, and any other specific requirements for each university.

