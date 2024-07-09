Hyderabad: DSC aspirants protest at Khairatabad and Osmania University. Here are their demands

At Khairatabad in Hyderabad, Telangana, all those aspiring teachers who were gearing up to appear for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams set up a demonstration demanding that the exam be postponed by three months.
They also raised chants against the failure of the Government of Telangana to allocate number of teaching positions, as it had promised, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
Over 70 students and aspirants were detained by Khairatabad police following this. Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, termed this as a "shameful act".
"The DSC candidates are protesting by going to Osmania University in a rally from the police ground and protesting in front of the university," tweeted the official handle of BRS Party (@BRSparty) via social media platform X. It also said that the government is not acting on the demands raised by the aspirants. The post was written in Telugu and posted at 12.54 am on July 9.
What are the aspirants complaining about?
The aspirants stated that since the recruitment exams are held within days or weeks gap, they feel like they lose out on chances of clearing.
It may be noted that the DSC exams are slated for July 18 and August 5 while the Group 2 exams are scheduled for August 7 and 8. Aspirants expressed that they are facing problems when it comes to preparation.
Hall tickets
The Department of School Education on Monday informed that DSC-2024 candidates can download their hall tickets from the Telangana School Education department website from July 11.
The examination, scheduled from July 18 to August 5, is meant for the post of School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers (SGT) in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers (School Assistant) in Upper Primary and Secondary levels in Government and Local body schools in the state.