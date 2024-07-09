Hyderabad: DSC aspirants protest at Khairatabad and Osmania University. Here are their demands

At Khairatabad in Hyderabad, Telangana, all those aspiring teachers who were gearing up to appear for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams set up a demonstration demanding that the exam be postponed by three months.

They also raised chants against the failure of the Government of Telangana to allocate number of teaching positions, as it had promised, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Over 70 students and aspirants were detained by Khairatabad police following this. Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, termed this as a "shameful act".

"The DSC candidates are protesting by going to Osmania University in a rally from the police ground and protesting in front of the university," tweeted the official handle of BRS Party (@BRSparty) via social media platform X. It also said that the government is not acting on the demands raised by the aspirants. The post was written in Telugu and posted at 12.54 am on July 9.