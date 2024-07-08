Rajasthan gov't schools to celebrate Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha Day

The government schools in Rajasthan are set to celebrate January 22 as the Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Day after the date was included in the list of annual festival days of the state's Education department, reported IANS. The Rajasthan School Education Council recently made this addition to its calendar which mentions the dates of festivals and days to be celebrated in schools.

However, this calendar does not specify how this day should be celebrated and what the students will have to do on this day. The calendar shares general directions on how this festival or day should be celebrated.

According to the calendar, the first tip says that there should be discussion regarding these days, that students should be informed about the significance of the day and drawings should be made by students depicting the significance of the particular day. School Education Minister Madan Dilawar launched this calendar three days ago, his office confirmed to IANS.

As per the calendar, the students will also celebrate Raksha Bandhan in school where students shall tie Raksha Sutra to each other a day before the festival. This year Raksha Bandhan is on August 19 which is Monday, the festival will, therefore, be celebrated on Saturday (August 17) in the schools.