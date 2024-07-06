Hyderabad: Two medical students, peddler in possession of ganja nabbed

Two junior doctors from Osmania Medical College (OMC) along with a peddler were apprehended by Sultan Bazar police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) in possession of ganja.

Two junior doctors, namely, Dr K Manikandan and Dr V Aravind have been in contact with the local ganja peddler Suresh Singh since 2019. They were scoring ganja from Singh and the teams identified ten other students purchasing ganja from him.

According to the police, the accused peddler Suresh Singh has history of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against him.

The accused Suresh Singh is peddling Ganja since 2016 and he used to procure the same from one Dinesh Singh of Machipura, Dhoolpet and sell them to consumers at Gode ki Kabar. He continued this for three years and during that period, a few medical students used to approach him to purchase ganja. Word spread in no time and through them, other students used to approach him and purchase ganja from him.

For last two years the accused Suresh Singh is purchasing Ganja from Pankaj Singh, a resident of Badi galli, Jummerath Bazaar but later, Dinesh Singh shifted to Sholapur with his family.

Suresh Singh, on Friday, July 5, arrived at Koti to deliver the ganja with 10 sachets weighing 80 grams. Police had a tip-off and captured Suresh Singh while trying to sell the drug to the two junior doctors and arrested the trio.

Teams are working to identify further accused belonging to the medical college and take further action.