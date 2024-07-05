Protesting BRS student wing members "lifted" away from TSPSC office by police

Protests ensued outside the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Nampally, Hyderabad, by the student wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) today, Friday, July 5, over jobs and recruitment, stated a report by ANI.

BRS student wing members gathered outside, raised slogans and disrupted the traffic in the already busy area.

So much so that the police had to lift the protestors to take them away in police vehicles. Even the President of BRS student wing, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag, was arrested by the police.

What were their demands?

- To bring on board over 25,000 teachers a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) exam in the month of October should be held

- Increase in the number of Group 2 and Group 3 posts as well

- When it comes to the Group I main exam, 100 candidates should be allowed for one post

"Congress cheated the unemployed by trusting them," tweeted the BRS Party via its official X handle, @BRSparty, today around noon.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, condemned the arrests and urged Congress party to accept the demands of the students. He alleged that the current state government has betrayed the students, according to the ANI report.