MBBS textbooks in Odia? Odisha gov't forms panel to look into feasibility

Soon, we might have MBBS textbooks in Odia? It might be possible if everything goes as per the plan drawn out by the Government of Odisha.

On Thursday, July 4, the Government of Odisha ordered the setting up of a competent committee to decide on timelines as well as funds needed for picking and translating MBBS textbooks into Odia languages.

Manash Ranjan Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences, has been appointed as the Chairman of the aforementioned committee. Also, the Registrar of Odisha University of Health Sciences is the member convenor.

The committee itself has 22 members and will be looking at the amount of work that needs to be put in and within what timeline the tasks need to be accomplished, the order issued by the state health department stated.

Within 15 days, the committee has been requested to submit its proposal to the state health department, stated a report by PTI.

An order issued by the state Health Department stated, "In view of the mandate to provide medical education in Odia language in the state, a committee has been constituted to examine the matter, identify the essential course books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia language, and work out timelines and budget requirements for undertaking this task."