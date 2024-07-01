UoH VC speaks on allegations of targeting marginalised students via suspension orders. Here's what he said

In a statement issued by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao clarified allegations of targeting marginalised students under political pressure. This comes after the university revoked suspension orders of the students. Instead, it imposed a monetary penalty to preserve the academic future.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, state, “The allegations of political bias are entirely unfounded and misrepresent the values and principles upon which the University of Hyderabad stands. Our primary concern is the well-being and success of our students, and to this end, we have opted to revoke the suspensions and impose a monetary penalty instead, allowing the students to continue their education without interruption.”

The press release also detailed that the fines collected will be deposited in the Gurubaksh Singh (First Vice-Chancellor of UoH) Students’ Aid Fund, which benefits marginalised and economically disadvantaged students.

The central university stated that the decision was made during the meeting of the Executive Council. Further, refuting the students' claims that the disciplinary action taken on them was politically motivated, the university said, "...it is a diversion from their unjustified and indefensible conduct."

"The university administration wishes to clarify the situation and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to preserving inclusivity, diversity, and academic integrity, and will not succumb to external pressures from any quarter," it further added.

To recall, on May 31, the university suspended Students' Union President Ateeq Ahmed along with other students Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Sohal Ahamed and Asika VM for one semester (July-December 2024), from the university campus and also expelled them from the hostel campuses.

The order said that the students had trespassed on the vice-chancellor's residence, therefore leading to disciplinary action against them.