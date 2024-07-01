UoH students call off protests after suspension orders revoked

After almost a week of protests by the Students Union (SU), the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday, June 29 revoked the suspension of the five students who had been suspended on May 31 as a disciplinary action for trespassing the vice-chancellor's residence.

The students held a sit-in protest from June 24 onwards at Veliwada in the North Shopcom in the university campus against the suspension orders, which came to fruition when the university decided to revoke the orders.

The administration on June 29 met with the protesting students and revoked the suspension and instead imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, while the fine for the other five students was reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000, following which, the students called off the protest.

Revoking their suspension would also mean that the stundents will be allowed to continue to stay in the campus hostel, which they were earlier asked to vacate by July 1.

Students said that imposition of fine for protesting was also unacceptable as there was no damage to any public property and condemned the decision.

One of the members of the SU told The New Indian Express, "The Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) informed us about the decision taken by the Executive Council of the university to revoke the suspension of five students. Revocation of suspension of students was very crucial as that could have a very serious impact on their academics and career. We are happy with the outcome and have called off the protests. We have also appealed to the administration to reconsider and cancel the heavy fines of rs.10,000 and rs.5,000 imposed on the students".

The university had suspended five students including Students Union President Ateeq Ahmed, Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Sohal Ahamed and Asika VM were suspended for one semester from July-December 2024 and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the other five for trespassing the VC's residence on May 18 over the cancellation of the cultural festival Sukoon