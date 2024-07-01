Ten-day summer vacation for schools from July 8 due to rise in temperature in Kashmir

Amid rising temperatures in the Kashmir valley, authorities have announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools up to senior secondary level from July 8, officials said on today, Monday, July 1, 2024. The order to this effect was issued by the Education Department late on Sunday, June 30, the officials said.

"All Govt. and Recognized Private Schools falling in Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacations w.e.f. 08.07.2024 to 17.07.2024. Online guidance shall be available for students, if required," the order read.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) website, the Kashmir valley has witnessed higher-than-usual temperatures this summer. On Sunday, the mercury rose to 32.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches above the season's normal, the IMD said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The minimum temperature last night was 21.8 degrees Celsius, higher by 4.5 degrees Celsius for this time of year, it added.

Earlier, in May, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 46-day summer vacation from June 1 for government and recognised private schools in the Jammu division's summer zone. The decision was made in response to the extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius in several places, PTI reported.