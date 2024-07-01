"Don't allow students with wristbands or clothes displaying caste or religion": Police to Nanguneri schools

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nanguneri Division in Tamil Nadu, V Prasannakumar conducted a consultation meeting with the school headmasters and demanded that they do not allow students wearing wristbands and clothes portraying their caste or religion on Saturday, June 29.

In a statement, the police said that the headmasters of 26 schools took part in the event, stated a The New Indian Express report.

In recent days, a few unpleasant incidents have taken place in the schools located under the Nanguneri police division. To avoid such incidents in future, Prasannakumar gave advice to these headmasters, the statement read.

"The school headmasters should keep the local police station updated when a complaint is filed against any students. The students, who are wearing wristbands and clothes portraying their caste or religion, should not be allowed inside the schools. When school ends daily, the girl students should be sent home first and then boys can be sent. If anyone teases the girl students, the matter should be informed immediately to the police. Students should avoid socializing on caste basis. The school administration should monitor the students who are consuming drugs and inform their details to the police," the ASP urged the headmasters, stated a report by The New Indian Express.