All-India Research Scholars Association writes to UGC, MoE; urges for reforms in PhD training

"...existing model is no longer fit the purpose and requires significant reforms to meet the needs of aspiring researchers...", said the All India Research Scholar Association (AIRSA) in a letter to the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) which was also copied to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister fo Education, Government of India.

Mentioning the critical issues affecting the scholars, the association suggested a few measures. According to the letter dated July 1, the problems mentioned are:

1. Inadequate funding and cost-of-living crisis

2. Chronic lack of support and guidance from supervisors and lack of equipment for senior faculty members

3. Racism and discrimination

4. Outdate structure of relying on a single supervisor-apprentice

"These issues collectively contribute to a decline in the quality of PhD training," the association remarked. It further highlighted that these issues lead to high attrition rates and limited career options.

1. Increase in stipend

2. Develop robust mentorship programmes

3. Implement policies and mechanisms to combat discrimination

4. Modernise curriculum

5. Encourage Interdisciplinarity

"A well-structured and well-funded PhD program is essential for fostering a vibrant research ecosystem in India. By implementing these reforms, we can ensure that future generations of researchers are well-equipped to address critical challenges and contribute to India's scientific and technological leadership," AIRSA wrote.



Further, to conclude, it said, "We, at AIRSA, are committed to working collaboratively with the UGC, MoE, and universities to develop and implement comprehensive reforms for a brighter future of PhD training in India."