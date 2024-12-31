UGC invites feedback on draft guidelines for skill-based courses and micro-credentials in HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called for comments, suggestions, and feedback on its draft guidelines for the introduction of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in higher education institutions (HEIs).
The move aims to enhance professional development and personal growth through skill-focused learning, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on holistic and adaptable education.
In an official notice, the UGC outlined that these skill-based courses and micro-credentials will provide avenues for continuous learning, helping students and professionals acquire essential skills that improve workplace productivity and contribute to economic growth. The guidelines aim to shift away from traditional, content-heavy curricula to more dynamic, employability-oriented education.
The draft guidelines are part of the UGC’s broader effort to introduce flexible learning opportunities in higher education, fostering a mindset of adaptability and curiosity. These changes are designed to equip students with the skills required to meet evolving industry demands.
The UGC is now inviting feedback from all stakeholders, including students, educators, and institutions. Feedback will be accepted for 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, ie, December 31.
This initiative is in line with the UGC's commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education and improving employability outcomes for graduates in a rapidly changing job market.