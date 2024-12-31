UGC invites feedback on draft guidelines for skill-based courses and micro-credentials in HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called for comments, suggestions, and feedback on its draft guidelines for the introduction of skill-based courses and micro-credentials in higher education institutions (HEIs).

The move aims to enhance professional development and personal growth through skill-focused learning, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on holistic and adaptable education.

In an official notice, the UGC outlined that these skill-based courses and micro-credentials will provide avenues for continuous learning, helping students and professionals acquire essential skills that improve workplace productivity and contribute to economic growth. The guidelines aim to shift away from traditional, content-heavy curricula to more dynamic, employability-oriented education.