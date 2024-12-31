RG Kar rape-murder: Protests, ceasework, CBI chargesheets and more | All that happened

An otherwise innocuous August day in Kolkata gave way to shock and horror in 2024, as the rape-murder of an on-duty medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital became the flashpoint for nationwide protests and calls for improved security of healthcare workers, said a report by PTI.

The West Bengal government came under considerable strife, too, as the tragic incident led to demands by agitators for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, besides underscoring deeper law and order issues and fueling discussions about governance and justice.

The prevalence of "threat culture" at medical institutions became a talking point, which many believe could have contributed to the post-graduate trainee's death, PTI added.

Murder termed as ‘suicide’

When the medic's parents were informed by the RG Kar hospital authorities that their daughter had died by suicide, they rushed to the institute but were allegedly blocked by the police from seeing her.

Her father denied the suicide claim, stating, "We last spoke to her around 11 pm on August 8. It's clear she was murdered. Her body was found in a semi-nude condition."

The parents had also accused the Kolkata Police and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of preventing them from attending the cremation.

Soon after, alleging police failure and involvement of hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Ghosh, junior doctors across Bengal launched a complete 'ceasework', PTI report added.

Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, on August 10 for his alleged role in the rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

Protests erupt…

Within hours of the incident, widespread protests erupted.

Junior doctors, house staff, interns and other medical students, along with various organisations and political parties, took to the streets to demand justice. The survivor's parents and protesters insisted that multiple people were involved in the crime.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a petition from the survivor's parents and several public interest litigations (PILs).

The Supreme Court also took suo moto cognisance of the case, with a three-judge bench led by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud criticising the state government, the Kolkata Police, and the hospital administration for mishandling the case, and for the vandalism on August 14.

The protesters held Dr Sandeep Ghosh accountable, alleging that the medic was murdered because she had uncovered malpractices at the hospital.

They also called for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, accusing him of negligence in handling the case, the PTI report added further.

Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the health minister, urging them to return to work, the medics continued their demonstrations, holding rallies throughout the state to demand justice.

Arrest of RG Kar principal Dr Sandeep Ghosh

Amid mounting pressure, the state health department removed Dr Sandeep Ghosh as the principal of RG Kar hospital.

The autopsy report confirmed that the young medic had been assaulted before being strangled to death.

The CBI arrested Ghosh after several days of questioning, along with Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, for tampering with evidence and delaying the First Information Report (FIR).

Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI filed an FIR against Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities for criminal conspiracy, cheating and bribery.

The central agency later charged Ghosh with murder while he remained in judicial custody on a separate corruption case.

Meanwhile, junior doctors continued their protests, demanding the removal of state health secretary NS Nigam, added PTI.

They also staged demonstrations outside the health department headquarters in Salt Lake, and met police commissioner Vineet Goel with a list of demands that included his resignation.

Aparajita Woman and Child Bill

In September, the state government introduced the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, amending central laws to better protect women and children from sexual crimes, making West Bengal the first state to do so.

As protests continued, the state government eventually removed Goel from his position, but the junior doctors maintained their 'ceasework', seeking a systemic overhaul rather than mere resignations.

After 50 days of protests, the chief minister assured them that their demands would be addressed, leading to cessation of the 'ceasework' on October 4.

However, the unrest went on as the medics launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice for the survivor and reforms in the healthcare system.

The hunger strike ended after the CM promised the formation of a task force by March 2025.

CBI chargesheet

The CBI filed a chargesheet in the rape-murder case, naming the civic volunteer as the prime accused.

Despite the commencement of trials, the CBI, however, failed to file a chargesheet in the financial irregularities case within the stipulated 90 days against Ghosh.

Both Dr Ghosh and Mondal were eventually granted bail.

This sparked fresh protests, with doctors accusing the probe agency of shielding the actual culprits, said PTI.