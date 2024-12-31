Dopamine hit urges 23-year-old to randomly slap pedestrians on the streets of Meerut

In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old unemployed graduate, identified as Kapil Kumar, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for allegedly slapping pedestrians, including a woman and a retired PCS officer, in an apparent attempt to experience a "dopamine rush", as reported by the Times of India.

Police reported that Kumar had been engaging in this behaviour for the past five to six months, with several complaints emerging recently. Videos of his actions, which were circulating online, led to his arrest on Sunday evening, December 29.

According to Ayush Vikram Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Meerut City, Kumar was involved in at least three of the slapping incidents, which resulted in charges under Section 115 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt.

Kumar, who lost his father five years ago, has reportedly struggled with depression following his mother’s remarriage months later. He currently resides with his mother and stepfather in Suraj Kund, Meerut.

During questioning, Kumar admitted to slapping people randomly while riding his scooter to get a dopamine rush. He also revealed that he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts, added TOI.

One of the incidents involving a retired PCS officer was documented on CCTV. Additionally, a woman, reportedly a relative of a local politician, filed a complaint after she was also slapped by an unidentified man.

Dopamine, a neurotransmitter, plays a crucial role in regulating emotions and behaviour.

Ilam Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nauchandi, stated that further investigation is underway to better understand Kumar’s situation and his medical history.

In his statement, Kumar shared details of his troubled past, recounting a childhood marked by bullying from his peers due to his timid nature. He expressed feelings of hopelessness, noting that his life had been stagnant and filled with frustration since he became jobless.