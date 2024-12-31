Anna University sexual assault case: Here is list of recommendations by fact-finding team

As part of the ongoing investigation into the sexual assault case involving a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai, a member of the fact-finding team has proposed a series of recommendations to enhance safety measures and improve the handling of sexual assault cases.

Praveen Dixit, former Director General of Police in Maharashtra and a member of the panel established by the National Commission for Women (NCW), emphasised the need for robust access control measures at colleges and universities to prevent unauthorised entry. He suggested that visitor records should be maintained, including the purpose of their visit, according to a report by PTI.

Additionally, he recommended frequent checks of CCTV cameras, which should be regularly audited by a third-party security firm to ensure their functionality. Dixit also called for CCTV surveillance in public buses and the installation of alarm buttons in taxis as measures to ensure women’s safety in public spaces.

In response to concerns about the investigation process, he suggested that audio-visual technology be used to record First Information Reports (FIRs) in order to avoid distortion of facts by law enforcement officers. Furthermore, he recommended that investigations into sexual assault cases be supervised by senior police officers, preferably including women, and that trials be expedited.

The NCW took cognisance of the Anna University incident last week, prompting the formation of the two-member fact-finding team, which also included NCW member Mamta Kumari. The team visited Chennai on Monday, December 30, to investigate the case further. Following their visit, Dixit outlined additional recommendations aimed at improving the overall handling of sexual assault cases, PTI added.

In particular, he suggested that medical examinations in such cases should be conducted promptly. Investigations should also be overseen by at least an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) or a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), with a preference for supervision by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Special prosecutors should be appointed for sensitive sexual assault cases to ensure thorough and fair trials, Dixit added.

To address the role of technology in such cases, he stressed the importance of examining electronic evidence to understand the past activities of the accused, which could help in preventing future crimes. He also advocated for continuous monitoring of known offenders, including the possibility of externment in cases of repeated offences.

Dixit further recommended that the government promote the 112 India emergency assistance app, making it widely known through media campaigns and distributing information in places such as colleges, universities, bus stations, and railway terminals. Local police stations should also launch public awareness campaigns targetting young women about sexual assault prevention.