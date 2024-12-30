"Want to give back to parents, sister": Hyderabad youth overcomes great odds to achieve top rank in CA finals

Despite grappling with financial constraints, a health scare, and his family’s initial scepticism, 22-year-old Sai Dinesh from Hyderabad has achieved a remarkable milestone, stated a report by the Times of India.

This weekend, Dinesh secured an All-India Rank 40 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).



Dinesh, the younger of two siblings, is from the Saidabad area of Hyderabad. His father, S Subramanyam, is a mason turned small-time construction contractor, and his homemaker mother, S Kumari, has been his pillar of support. The family’s modest background did not deter Dinesh from pursuing CA, even when doubts loomed large.



“We were very apprehensive. Even his friends discouraged him. I knew it was a tough path, and I wasn’t sure how long I could support him financially. But Dinesh was adamant, so we relented,” said Subramanyam, who couldn’t contain his pride as he spoke.



Dinesh’s journey was far from easy. He faced a major hurdle during the CA Intermediate exams, which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. After falling severely ill, he had to stagger his attempts, taking Group 1 in November 2020 and Group 2 in May 2021.



“There were days when I had to push myself through ill health,” Dinesh recalled. He eventually cleared the CA Intermediate level in December 2021, determined to stay the course.



“In the run-up to his finals, he would often study late into the night, sometimes from 10 pm to 5 am,” said his mother, brimming with pride. Dinesh himself admitted to studying 12 to 14 hours daily, driven by inspiration from his peers during his articleship.



As the first generation of college graduates in his family, Dinesh and his elder sister, an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara alumnus, have become beacons of hope. Looking ahead, Dinesh plans to participate in the special placement programme for rank holders, focusing on immediate opportunities to secure a better future for his family.



“I want to give back to my parents and my sister who have supported me through thick and thin... I stand here only because of them,” he said.