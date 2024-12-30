Jimmy Carter's legacy continues beyond earth

Former United States of America (USA) President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100, leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond earth. A letter signed by him is currently travelling through the cosmos aboard the Voyager Golden Record, continuing its journey even after his death, reported NDTV.



What is the Voyager Golden Record?

Launched in 1977, the Voyager Golden Record serves as a time capsule, containing sounds, images, and messages meant for any intelligent extraterrestrial life that might encounter it. Carter’s poignant message, written during his presidency, is now a part of it.



What was Carter's message?

In his message, Carter expressed, "This is a present from a small, distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music, our thoughts, and our feelings. We are attempting to survive our time so we may live yours."



Carter’s message was included as a gesture of goodwill, extending hope from Earth to potential extraterrestrial civilisations.



The Voyager spacecraft is currently the most distant human-made object in space, with Voyager 1 now over 14 billion miles from Earth. As Carter's message continues to travel through interstellar space, it serves as a lasting reminder of humanity's pursuit of knowledge and connection across the universe.



More than just a scientific project, the Voyager Golden Record symbolises humanity's hope to one day join a broader community of galactic civilisations.



Modi's message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, calling him a "statesman of great vision." PM Modi stated that Carter's efforts in strengthening the relationship between India and the United States have left a lasting legacy.



In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-US ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of the US."