Anna University sexual assault: National Commission for Women members arrives in Chennai for probe

To investigate the sexual assault case of a 19-year-old engineering student on the Anna University campus, a two-member fact-finding committee from the National Commission for Women (NCW), New Delhi, arrived in Chennai, today, Monday, December 30, reported The Hindu.



The team, comprised of Mamta Kumari, an NCW member, and Praveen Dixit, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, who will visit the Anna University campus, and engage with university officials, the survivor, her family, and other relevant parties to gather details about the case.



The panel will focus on understanding the events that led to the assault, evaluating the response actions taken, and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



The incident took place on December 23, and following the survivor’s complaint, the Kotturpuram All Women Police arrested the accused, Gnanasekaran, on December 25.

The Madras High Court also directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three women IPS officers, which will begin its investigation shortly.



The NCW has initiated the investigation on its own. Furthermore, it has accused the Tamil Nadu police of negligence and instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, to take appropriate action against the officials responsible for leaking the details of the First Information Report (FIR), which led to the identity leak of the student who was assaulted.