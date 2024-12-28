Influencers or experts? IIT Bombay pitted against IIT Delhi for...

The video highlights that IIT Bombay invited celebrities like Katrina Kaif and influencer-actress Anushka Sen for different sessions, while IIT Delhi hosted prominent figures such as Bill Gates.



As reported by edtimes.in, netizens had previously criticised the invitation of influencers like Tarini Shah, Anushka Sen, and Apoorva (known as Rebel Kid on Instagram) as motivational speakers for events at IIT Bombay and IIT Indore.



Many users felt that inviting influencers to these events was insulting to IIT students and those with advanced degrees. They argued that while influencers are good at gaining attention, they lack the relevant expertise to speak at technical institutions like IIT.



The report suggested that the inclusion of influencers in these talks is likely part of a business strategy and not necessarily connected to the institutions' academic curriculum.



However, a question remains about how beneficial this is for students and how these influencers are relevant to the demographic they are targeting, considering the audience is primarily students.