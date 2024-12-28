Hyderabad: KGBV students use parody song to highlight their plight & protest, win hearts online

In a creative move to bring their plight to the Telangana government's attention, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Thoguta, Siddipet district, have created a parody of a popular song. This was stated in a report by Siasat Daily.

Their rendition of the iconic Vaanamma Vaanamma, originally written by Telangana activist and lyricist Jayaraj, has gone viral on social media.



The teaching and non-teaching staff of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have been on an indefinite strike for the past two weeks, demanding the regularisation of their services. As a result, the education of girl students in these schools has come to a standstill. To voice their concerns, the students replaced the word Vaanamma (rain mother) with Madams, urging their teachers to visit them at least once amidst the strike.



The lyrics now go, “Oh madams, oh madams,” as students plead with their teachers, urging them to recognise how disrupted their studies have become. The girls also used the song to appeal directly to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, requesting an announcement in the State Assembly to address the demands of the staff who are on strike, including cooks and helpers.



KGBV schools primarily cater to orphans and semi-orphans from the poorest families in Telangana. The heartfelt parody has struck a chord online, showcasing the students' ingenuity and their deep desire for quality education despite the ongoing crisis.