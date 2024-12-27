TS TET admit card 2024 released: Steps to download and key details

The Telangana School Education Department has officially issued the TS TET Admit Card 2024. Registered candidates for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can now download their hall tickets from the official website: tgtet2024.aptonline.in. This was stated in a report by the Telegraph.



How to download TS TET admit card 2024

1. Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

2. Click the link labelled ‘Download Telangana TET Admit Card’.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. View the TS TET Admit Card 2024 displayed on the screen.

5. Verify all the instructions and details mentioned on the admit card.

6. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.



Examination details

The TS TET 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 2 to January 20, 2025, spanning 10 days. The online test will be conducted in 20 sessions, with two sessions held each day:



- Session 1: 9.00 am to 11.30 am

- Session 2: 2.00 pm to 4.30 am



The examination consists of two papers:



- Paper-I: For candidates aiming to teach Classes I to V

- Paper-II: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII

Candidates intending to qualify for teaching across all Classes (I to VIII) can opt to appear for both papers.



Candidates are advised to check the details on their admit card carefully. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination venue.