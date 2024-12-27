Panjab University and Oxford to Prime Minister's office: Journey of former PM Manmohan Singh

The former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, passed away yesterday, Thursday, December 26, 2024. Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh served as India's Prime Minister twice, from 2004 to 2014.



Looking back on his life, the former Prime Minister will be known as one of the most influential figures in India's economic history. Singh was educated at prestigious institutions such as Panjab University and Oxford University. His expertise in economics played a crucial role in shaping India’s economic policies, reported Times Now.



Here’s a glimpse into his educational journey:

- In 2018, Singh revisited Panjab University’s Department of Economics in Chandigarh, where he had studied and later served as a senior lecturer.

Reflecting on his time there, he nostalgically recalled his academic journey and delivered a lecture on "The Seventieth Anniversary of our Independence — Strengthening the Roots of our Democracy."



- Following his death, the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Professor Renu Vig, expressed her deepest condolences, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed alumnus and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. His legacy as an academic, economist, and leader will forever remain etched in the history of Panjab University and our nation.."

She emphasised that his leadership and dedication to the nation's progress had left an indelible mark. Furthermore, she said that his contributions to the Indian academia and public service continue to be a source of immense pride for the university.



- Manmohan Singh completed his Bachelor's degree in Economics in 1952, followed by a Master's in Economics in 1954.



- He went on to earn a Doctor of Philosophy (D Phil) in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University, in 1962. The university also confirmed that he served as a Senior Lecturer from 1957 to 1959), a reader in Economics from 1959 to 1963, and a Professor of Economics from 1963 to 1965.



- Among the many honours he received were an Honorary Doctor of Literature (D Litt) on March 12, 1983, and an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) on March 11, 2009.