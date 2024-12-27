Karnataka declares public holiday today as Dr Manmohan Singh passes away

With the passing away of the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, December 26, the Central government is expected to announce a seven-day period of national mourning, during which, all government events scheduled for Friday, December 27, are likely to be cancelled.



The final decision regarding the mourning period will be made after a cabinet meeting which was scheduled for 11 am on Friday, reported Times Now.



Karnataka declares public holiday

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a seven-day mourning period and announced a public holiday for December 27, as per the latest reports.



As a result, all schools, colleges, government offices, and banks in the state, including in the capital Bengaluru, will remain closed on Friday.



Other states

As of now, no other state has declared a holiday. Schools, colleges, government offices, and banks in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad will continue to operate as usual today.



AIIMS statement on Manmohan Singh's demise

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. The hospital reported that the former PM had experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was admitted around 8 pm.



"With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm," the hospital said in a statement.