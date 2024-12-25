Student sexually assaulted inside Chennai's Anna University while returning from Christmas mass

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly raped by two men inside the campus on Wednesday morning, December 25, police sources said. Kotturpuram police station filed a case under BNSS (Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita) section 64, which deals with rape, and is investigating the matter, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



It is learnt that the incident happened when the girl and her male friend were sitting together in a secluded area of the campus after returning from the Christmas mass at a nearby church at midnight. The accused attacked the male friend and later allegedly raped the woman.



As per sources, police are investigating the case and have held enquiries with the survivor and her friend. According to the Deccan Herald, sources from police revealed that they are examining CCTV footage to identify whether the assailants are students or outsiders.



Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai demanded the accused to be arrested immediately. "Tamil Nadu, under the DMK Government, has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the State anymore, as the Police are kept busy by the ruling administration to silence the opposition," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).