IIM Ranchi opts out of Common Admission Process 2025

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced that admissions to its two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme will be conducted through an independent selection procedure in the upcoming admissions cycle.

IIM Raipur will not participate in the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025 and will examine candidates directly based on their Common Aptitude Test (CAT) scores and personal interviews, resulting in a more personalised approach that aligns with the institute's vision and objectives.

This change will allow IIM Raipur to provide applicants with a more simplified and tailored application experience, Indian Express reports.

“With this strategic shift, IIM Raipur aims to offer applicants a streamlined and personalized application experience that underscores the institute’s unwavering commitment to academics and innovation in management education,” the institute said in a release.

Before this, IIM Sambalpur announced opting out of CAP 2025 yesterday, December 24, choosing instead to conduct admissions through its own process.

The shortlisting of profiles will begin in the second week of January 2025. Admission interviews will take place in the following eight cities across India, namely, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Guwahati, and Raipur.

The interview is tentatively scheduled to go from February 10 to March 9, 2025. The official IIM Raipur Admissions Portal provides all relevant information, such as admission criteria, selection procedures, and guidelines.

Of the 21 IIMs, eight (IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur) have decided to implement a common admission procedure for Personal Interview through offline mode, which will be coordinated by IIM Bodh Gaya this year.