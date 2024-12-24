Tamil Nadu rejects Centre's no-detention policy for Classes V and VIII

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that the Union government’s decision to do away with the ‘no detention policy’ for students of Classes V and VIII will not apply in state-run schools. Minister for Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi called the Centre’s decision "a stumbling block" for students from the underprivileged section and added that the state will continue to follow the current model of automatic promotions in the said classes.



Speaking on it, he said, “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have not implemented the National Education Policy, and we are in the process of drafting an exclusive State Education Policy. Since the state is following a policy of its own, the Union Government’s move will be applicable only to schools owned by the Centre in the state,” as stated in a report the Deccan Herald.



“It won’t apply to any other schools. Therefore, parents, students, teachers, and educationists don’t have to worry or get confused over the Union Government’s policy. The state government makes it clear that the current method of no detention policy will continue,” the minister added.



Tamil Nadu has had a policy of no detention for a long time. It is aimed at ensuring that students from underprivileged and rural areas get enough chances so that they may be able to complete their education.

Centre's policy

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, as notified from time to time, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results.



"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be," the notification read. Further it added, "During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment."



However, the government has clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till elementary education is completed.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Education, the notification will be applicable to over 3,000 schools run by the Central government including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools, as stated by The Hindustan Times.



The official stated, "Since school education is a state subject, states can make their decision in this regard. Already 16 states and 2 UTs (Union Territories) including Delhi have done away with the no-detention policy for these two classes. Haryana and Puducherry have not made any decision yet while remaining states and UTs have decided to continue with the policy."