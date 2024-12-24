Talking about AI and SATs

A

Technology has significantly transformed SAT preparation, particularly with the transition to the digital SAT, which Indian students planning to study abroad should note. The digital SAT, launched via the Bluebook app, has introduced several innovations aimed at making test-taking more streamlined and efficient.



The digital SAT incorporates a section-adaptive model that adjusts question difficulty based on student performance in earlier sections. This adaptive approach personalises the experience, focusing on measuring students' capabilities more efficiently.

However, it emphasises the need for strategic preparation, as each question impacts the subsequent ones.

Students can expect shorter reading passages with diverse genres and a streamlined format that promotes critical thinking and adaptability. In the Math section, calculators are allowed throughout, which shifts focus from manual calculations to reasoning and problem-solving skills. To support this transition, College Board offers advanced digital preparation tools.

The Bluebook app provides full-length practice tests that simulate the actual testing environment, helping students become familiar with the new format.

While the digital format enables faster scoring and scheduling flexibility, challenges such as internet access and device compatibility may arise. College Board addresses these through initiatives like the device-lending programme to ensure equal access for all students.