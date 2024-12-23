Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi announce winter vacation dates

All government and recognised private schools of the summer zone of Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 26, 2024, to January 4, 2025. Similarly, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced that all government schools in the city will be closed for winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Calling for strict adherence to this schedule, the Director of School Education, Jammu, has warned that any default on the part of the heads and teaching staff of the schools on this account will attract action under the rules, as reported by The Greater Kashmir.

The order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu read, “It is hereby ordered that all government and recognised private schools of summer zone of Jammu division shall observe winter vacation with effect from December 26, 2024 to January 4, 2025. Any default on part of the Head of the Schools and teaching staff in observance of this schedule shall attract action under Rules."

Delhi vacation

Although vacation is announced from January 1 to January 4, 2025, Delhi students in Classes IX to XII are allowed to attend remedial classes. The remedial sessions will focus on core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes IX and XI, while Classes X and XII will concentrate on revising crucial pre-board topics and practising exam questions. Attendance is mandatory for all students, and they must attend the classes in their school uniforms.

The remedial classes will be organised according to a structured timetable, with each session lasting at least one hour. Both morning and evening shifts will be available, with principals expected to submit the finalised schedules before the winter break begins, as reported by NDTV.

To ensure all students are informed, the DoE has instructed schools to notify parents and students about the classes through various communication channels, including School Management Committee (SMC) meetings, student diaries, and mass SMS. Schools are also required to announce the details during morning and evening assemblies. Heads of Schools (HoS) are responsible for ensuring full attendance.