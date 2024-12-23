Bangalore University students highlight lack of bus shelters and how it hinders routine classes

Bangalore University students and staff, many of whom rely on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses for their daily commute, are facing everyday difficulties due to the lack of proper bus shelters across the Jnanabharati campus.

Students say they struggle every day due to the lack of bus shelters, especially during rain, which often leads to missed classes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The BMTC operates buses frequently on the Jnanabharati route, connecting the campus to key city hubs like KR Market and Majestic and other areas like Ullal, Mallathahalli. However, with over 4,000 students relying on BMTC buses for daily commutes, apart from two bus shelters —one at the university and the one at the quarters, the remaining three bus stops do not have any bus shelter inside the campus causing significant inconvenience to students and staff.

Student leader G Lokesh Ram told The New Indian Express that students and staff members rely heavily on public transport. However, the absence of bus stops has made their daily commutes challenging.

“The students often miss classes during rains, as they get drenched due to the absence of bus shelters," he said and urged the university to take up the issue with the concerned officials at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get the bus shelters.

Responding to the outcry, Dr Jayakumar, Registrar of Bangalore University, acknowledged the issue and highlighted that the university is planning to address the problem through a public-private partnership, according to The New Indian Express report.

“The issue is raised by many including staff members. We will ensure introducing electric buses within the campus to provide sustainable transport options for students and staff. The university management board is also preparing to install dedicated stands for electric vehicles, enhancing the campus’ transport infrastructure,” a senior university member said.