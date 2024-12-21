Law student stabbed to death in Tamil Nadu

A 22-year-old law student was stabbed to death near a school in Cheranmahadevi, a town in Tamil Nadu, on Friday morning, December 20.

Police launched a search for the culprit, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased, identified as C Manikandan was from Keel Nadutheru in Cheranmahadevi. He is a third-year law student at a private college in Chennai and returned to his hometown two days ago to spend his holidays.

The incident occurred when Manikandan was returning home on his two-wheeler after visiting his field.

Near a government-aided school, he was intercepted by S Mayandi (46) at Lal Bahadur Shastri Street in Cheranmahadevi.

Mayandi allegedly stabbed Manikandan with a knife and fled the scene. Passersby and relatives rushed Manikandan to the Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital. He was later shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for intensive care, but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening.

Cheranmahadevi police Inspector Dharmaraj registered a case and began an investigation, as per The New Indian Express report.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Manikandan's relatives were allegedly linked to the murder of one Sivaraman (25) from Kodarankulam.

In retaliation, Sivaraman's relative, Mayandi, is believed to have killed Manikandan.