BIS result 2024 declared for group A, B, and C posts: Steps to check

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced the BIS Result 2024 for various Group A, B, and C posts. Candidates who appeared for positions such as Assistant Director, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Senior Technician, and Technician can now access their results via the official BIS website at bis.gov.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The online examination was held in multiple shifts on November 19 and November 21, 2024. On November 19, the exam was conducted across three shifts: the first from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. On November 21, the exam was held as per the timings of the third shift, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.



The November 19 examination covered posts like Assistant Section Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Personal Assistant, Technician (Electrician/Wireman), Technician Assistant (Lab), Stenographer, and Assistant ((Computer Aided Design - CAD). The November 21 exam was conducted for Senior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Director (Finance, Marketing & Consumer Affairs - M&CA, and Hindi), and Senior Technician.



Steps to check BIS result 2024:

1. Visit the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Career Opportunities” link on the homepage.

3. On the new page, click on the “Result” link.

4. Another page will appear where you can access the result link.

5. Find your roll number and download the result page.

6. Save a hard copy for future reference.



For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official BIS website.