MP: Class XII student builds single-seater drone-copter, Anand Mahindra reacts

Trivedi's design, known as MLDT 01, is said to have been inspired by Chinese drone technological breakthroughs. With a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour, the drone has the potential to be a game changer in its industry.

Mahindra's post about the feat received widespread attention online, triggering a wave of admiration and suggestions for improvement. Many praised the drone's design for its simplicity and functionality, citing possible uses in various disciplines, including medical crises.

Some users even recommended improving the design with features such as autopilot capabilities and other safety precautions, particularly around the high-speed blades.

Others emphasised the importance of an education system that prioritises hands-on learning and entrepreneurial thinking in order to fully fulfil India's enormous creative potential.