"By moving away from CAP, we can adopt a profile-based selection approach": IIM Sambalpur Director

The Indian Institite of Management (IIM) Sambalpur announced a shift in its admission process.

In the new academic year 2025-2026, the institute will independently conduct its admission process for its flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

Also, the same admission process will be applied to the newly launched course MBA in Business Analytics as well, which offers an option for a dual degree from an international institute. This initiative represents a notable milestone in the institution’s journey.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur spoke on the same. He said:

In the first place, the Common Admission Process (CAP) was adopted by the new IIMs, including ourselves, mainly because we did not have enough faculty to handle interviews independently. At that time, pooling our efforts to conduct the process together was a practical solution. Now, with over 50 faculty members, we can handle admissions ourselves. Also, doing our admission process independently helps us select those who are interested in IIM Sambalpur. In CAP, interviews were conducted for a few IIMs simultaneously, which led to less clarity and focus on particular institutional needs.

By moving away from CAP, we can adopt a profile-based selection approach where we consider candidates' academic performance, relevant work experience, and additional credentials. This enables us to evaluate applicants holistically and ensure that they align with our institute's values and vision. We also allocate interview marks based on personality and institutional fit, which is important because we are looking at admitting around 400 students this year.

Profiling involves evaluating candidates based on predefined criteria such as qualifications, work experience, and diversity. While there isn’t a separate personality assessment, our interview process emphasizes communication skills and the candidates’ alignment with our institute’s ethos.

We are going to conduct interviews in two modes: physical interviews at our Sambalpur and Delhi campuses and an online option for those who could not come there in person. So, that accessibility can be maintained without losing on the evaluation process.