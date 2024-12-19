Parents of doctor raped-murdered at RG Kar Hospital move Calcutta HC for fresh probe

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have approached the Calcutta High Court (HC), seeking a fresh investigation into the tragic incident, stated a report by PTI.

Expressing a lack of faith in the ongoing probe, they have requested the court to direct a renewed investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter.



The case has sparked widespread protests, and the parents are demanding a more thorough and impartial investigation into the crime. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who heard the petition, directed the lawyer representing the family to include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is handling the case, as a party in the petition. The court also scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday, December 23.



The body of the on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Following the discovery, the Sealdah court granted bail to two key figures in the case on December 13.

RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal, Sandip Ghosh, and the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, were granted bail because the CBI failed to file charge sheets against them within the statutory 90-day period.



Dr Ghosh is accused of tampering with evidence, while Mondal is charged with delaying the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) after the body was found. The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, who allegedly committed the crime while the victim was resting in the seminar room during a break.